Police rushed to the scene after students found a bullet inside a Hudson Valley school.

On Thursday after a boys modified basketball game at Minisink Valley Middle School, several members of Minisink's team were sitting in the middle school gym’s bleachers and found a bullet on one of the bleachers’ steps.

The students gave it to the team’s coach and school official called New York State Police for assistance and guidance.

"The troopers quickly had a conversation with the students and concluded there was no reason to believe they had any role in placing a bullet in the gym. With the assistance of law enforcement, we have initiated an investigation with the hope of determining how this item was brought into the gym," Minisink Valley Central School District Superintendent Brian C. Monahan stated.

During the overnight hours, law enforcement brought in trained dogs to search all of the building.

"The middle school has been fully cleared and classes will be held as usual," Monahan adds. "We want to assure you that all proper steps were followed in the reporting of this finding. These students, the coach and administrator did the right thing: When they found something suspicious, they immediately reported it."

It remains unclear how the bullet ended up inside the school. No injuries were reported.

