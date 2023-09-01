Budweiser Clydesdales Making Rare Hudson Valley Appearance

You can get up close and personal with the most famous horses in the world as they visit the Hudson Valley next week.

The iconic Budweiser Clydesdales will be making a rare appearance and everyone is invited to come out and see them for free.

Originally purchased as a gift to August A. Busch, Sr. to commemorate the repeal of prohibition in 1933, the Clydesdales made their debut right here in New York State. The horses were greeted by huge crowds as they made their way to the Empire State Building for a special ceremony. Governor Alfred E. Smith was presented the first case of beer off the truck as a symbol of thanks for his fight against prohibition.

After a tour of the northeast, the horses made their way to Washington D.C. where they famously brought a case of beer to the White House where they were greeted by Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

Clydesdales Visiting Goshen, NY

Next week the world-famous Clydesdales will be strutting their stuff at the Goshen Historic Track. The team of eight horses will be at the track on Thursday, September 7. Everyone is invited to come and see the Budweiser Clydesdales free of charge from 5pm to 7pm. The Goshen Historic Track will open up the grandstand, where they say every seat will have a perfect view of the show. There will also be refreshments available for purchase including Italian Ice and Gelato from Ice Capps of Goshen.

The appearance has been arranged by Dana Distributors.

