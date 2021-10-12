2021 Light Up Contest Rules

1. No Purchase Required to Enter or Win

2. Eligibility: Townsquare Media Inc. Giveaways (the “Giveaways”) are open only to individuals who are legal residents of the 48 contiguous states who are 13 years of age or older (18 or older if a resident of Maine). Employees of Townsquare Media Inc., their advertising or promotion agencies, those involved in the production, development, implementation or handling of Giveaways, any agents acting for, or on behalf of the above entities, their respective parent companies, officers, directors, subsidiaries, affiliates, licensees, service providers, prize suppliers any other person or entity associated with the Giveaways (collectively “Giveaway Entities”) and/or the immediate family (spouse, parents, siblings and children) and household members (whether related or not) of each such employee, are not eligible. All U.S., federal, state and local laws and regulations apply. Void in Quebec, Puerto Rico and where prohibited by law.

3. Sponsor: The sponsor of the Contest is Townsquare Media Inc. (the “Sponsor”) with offices at 1 Manhattanville Rd, Suite 202, Purchase, NY 10577.

4. Agreement to Official Rules: Participation in the Giveaway constitutes entrant’s (or his or her parent or legal guardian if the entrant is under the legal age of majority in their home state) full and unconditional agreement to and acceptance of these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, which are final and binding. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein.

5. Entry Period: The Promotion begins on November 15, 2021 at 12:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (“EST”) and ends on December 12, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. EST (the “Promotion Entry Period”). Sponsor’s computer is the official time keeping device for this Promotion.

6. Entry: There are two (2) ways to enter the Promotion. Limit one entry per person regardless of entry method. To enter you must complete one of the following Options during the Promotion Entry Period:

Option 1: Submit a photo through the media upload in the station app.

First, download the WPDH app (https://wpdh.com/app/) on either your iPhone or Android devices.

Then, using the mobile app, use the "Submit Media" button to send a photo of a house or business decorated with holiday lights.

Option 2: Complete the form on the contest entry page accessible at https://wpdh.com/light-up-2021/

Photo submissions must be of a holiday display at your home or place of business. The person submitting the photo must be the person who took the photo.

7. Winner Selection: At the conclusion of the Entry Period, Sponsor will select the photo based on the photo showcasing the most holiday spirit received during each Entry Period. Potential winners will be contacted via email and will be asked to provide their full name, age, and mailing address within a specified time period. If a potential winner does not respond within the timeframe stated in the notification email, the Sponsor may select an alternate potential winner in his/her place at random from all entries received during the Entry Period. Limit one (1) prize per household per Giveaway.

8. Requirements of the Potential Winners: If a potential winner is not of legal age of majority in his or her state of residence (a “minor”), at Sponsor’s option, the applicable prize will be awarded to the minor or the minor’s parent or legal guardian. Except where prohibited, the potential winners (or their parent/legal guardian in the case of a minor) may be required to complete and return an affidavit of eligibility and liability/publicity release (the “Affidavit/Release”) within seven (7) days of being notified. If a potential winner (or their parent/legal guardian in the case of a minor) fails to sign and return the Affidavit/Release within the required time period, an alternate entrant will be selected in his/her place in a random drawing of all entries received.

9. Prize(s): The prize(s) and its value are as follows.

$500

No cash or other substitution may be made, except by the Sponsor, who reserves the right to substitute a prize with another prize of equal or greater value if the prize is not available for any reason as determined by the Sponsor in its sole discretion. The winners (or their parent/legal guardian in the case of a minor) are responsible for any taxes and fees associated with receipt or use of a prize.

10. General Conditions: In the event that the operation, security, or administration of the Giveaway is impaired in any way for any reason, including, but not limited to fraud, virus, or other technical problem, the Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, either: (a) suspend the Giveaway to address the impairment and then resume the Giveaway in a manner that best conforms to the spirit of these Official Rules; or (b) award the prizes at random from among the eligible entries received up to the time of the impairment. The Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual for any reason whatsoever, including but not limited to individuals it finds to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Giveaway or to be acting in violation of these Official Rules or in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. Any attempt by any person to undermine the legitimate operation of the Giveaway may be a violation of criminal and civil law, and, should such an attempt be made, the Sponsor reserves the right to seek damages from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. The Sponsor’s failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision. In case of a dispute as to the owner of an entry, entry will be deemed to have been submitted by the authorized account holder of the screen name from which the entry is made. The authorized account holder is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address.

11. Release and Limitations of Liability: By participating in the Giveaway, entrants (and parent/legal guardian if entrant is a minor) agree to release and hold harmless the Sponsor and Giveaway Entities from and against any claim or cause of action arising out of participation in the Giveaway or receipt or use of any prize, including, but not limited to: (a) unauthorized human intervention in the Giveaway; (b) technical errors related to computers, servers, providers, or telephone or network lines; (c) printing errors; (d) lost, late, postage-due, misdirected, or undeliverable mail; (e) errors in the administration of the Giveaway or the processing of entries; or (f) injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from entrant’s participation in the Giveaway or receipt of any prize. Entrant (and parent/legal guardian if entrant is a minor) further agrees that in any cause of action, the Sponsors’ and Giveaway Entities’ liability will be limited to the cost of entering and participating in the Giveaway, and in no event shall the Sponsor or the Giveaway Entities be liable for attorney’s fees. Entrant (and parent/legal guardian if entrant is a minor) waives the right to claim any damages whatsoever, including, but not limited to, punitive, consequential, direct, or indirect damages.

12. Disputes: Except where prohibited, entrant agrees that any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of, or connected with, the Giveaway or any prize awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the appropriate court located in New York. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation, and enforceability of these Official Rules, entrant’s (and parent/legal guardian’s if entrant is a minor) rights and obligations, or the rights and obligations of the Sponsors in connection with the Giveaway, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with, the laws of New York, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules (whether of New York or any other jurisdiction), which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than New York.

13. Giveaway Results: To request the name of the winners, send a separate, self-addressed stamped envelope (stating the specific Giveaway you are requesting the winners for) to Townsquare Media List, c/o Townsquare Media Inc., 1 Manhattanville Rd, Suite 202, Purchase, NY 10577. Requests must be received within thirty (30) days from the end date of the applicable Giveaway.

14. Uploading Media: If the contest includes uploading media – including but not limited to pictures, videos or audio – entrant gives Townsquare Media, Inc. unconditional license to use such pictures, video, or audio without limitation.