Brewery Ranked 4th in the World Coming to Rt 9 in New York State

One of the world's best breweries is about to break ground in New York.

Oh, how the brewery scene has changed in New York State. I remember attending the TAP NY festival 20 years ago and finding maybe a dozen New York State breweries in attendance. There were so few people brewing craft beer in the Empire State that they had to invite guests from Canada and other surrounding areas to offer enough beer to make the event worth everyone's time.

Fast forward to 2023 and there are now over 500 breweries in New York. Thanks to new legislation over the past 10 years, farm breweries have been sprouting up all over the state, offering beer made primarily from locally grown ingredients.

You'd think that news of an out-of-state brewery coming in to compete with local brewers would be unwelcome news -- and normally it would. However, New York beer lovers are jumping for joy over hearing that one of the world's best breweries has announced that it's going to open a brewery, taproom, and "outdoor experience" right here in New York State.

Facebook/Tree House Brewing Company Facebook/Tree House Brewing Company loading...

Tree House Brewing Company Coming to New York

Anyone who loves craft beer has most likely heard of Tree House Brewing Company. Founded in 2011 out of a small red barn in Brimfield, Massachusetts, Tree House quickly made a name for itself, becoming the 4th highest-rated brewery on Ratebeer.com. Their flagship IPA, Julius, currently has a score of 100 out of 100 on BeerAdvocate.com. The "World-Class" rating makes it one of the top 10 beers on planet Earth.

Now, Tree House Brewing Company has announced that it will be opening a new location in Saratoga Springs.

Tree House Brewing Company Tree House Brewing Company loading...

Brewery, Taproom and Outdoor Experience

According to the announcement, the new facility is expected to open in 2024 and will be located on Route 9 across from the Saratoga Performing Arts Center. The company says it plans on building "a new facility from the ground up, featuring our world-renowned beverages and an expansive indoor and outdoor experience."

Renderings show what the new brewery is expected to look like when completed. There are lots of glass, wood and natural elements that blend into the environment.

While it's unclear exactly what the promised "outdoor experience" will be, the company already operates a live music venue at its Deerfield, Massachusetts location that has a popular summer stage with outdoor concerts and events.

Tree House Brewing Company Tree House Brewing Company loading...

Opening in 2024?

While no specific opening date has been announced, Tree House Brewing Company says that the new brewery is "something wonderful to look forward to in 2024.

The sooner we can get our hands on some Julius, the better.

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate , a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C. Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood