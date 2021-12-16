Poison's Bret Michaels is leading his namesake Michaels Entertainment Group in assisting those affected by the Dec. 10–11 tornado outbreak across the Southern United States and Ohio Valley.

The rock singer and his team are currently gathering items such as clothes, blankets and toys to deliver to tornado victims throughout Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee.

On Monday (Dec. 13), Michaels said in a statement on his official website, "We all must pull together to help those affected by this devastation and aid in any way that we can, especially during the holidays."

It's not the first time the rock star has helped Americans who've had to rebuild after an extreme weather event. In 2014, Michaels visited the small town Pilger, Nebraska — ground zero for a system of intense storms that occurred that June across the Great Plains. During a day off from tour, he and his solo band delivered similar household items to many of those tornado victims.

Michaels has been busy over the last several months. Earlier in December, he invited a Poison cover band to perform with him. In November, he honored military veterans and active service members on Monday Night Football. In September, he performed in a hotel lobby.

Next year, Michaels is scheduled to join Poison on an anticipated stadium tour supporting both Motley Crue and Def Leppard. The trek has already been postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To learn more about Michaels' tornado outreach, see the latest news update on the musician's official site.