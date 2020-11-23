Boris: Teaching My Child Not to Fear the Doctor Is a Life Lesson

My aversion to seeking out medical care is something I really didn't want to pass down to my child.

Like many adults, I hate going to see the doctor. It's nothing against him; he's a great guy and has always given me great care. And it's not that I'm particularly afraid of the doctor's office. I'm lucky to be in pretty good health and I don't have any real medical concerns. But still, whenever it's time for me to make an appointment for a yearly physical I tense up. And worse yet, when I get sick I usually wait longer than I probably should before finally sucking it up and getting checked out.

I'm not sure why this is. A therapist might find some answers if they looked back into my past and found out that I was once tricked into going to the doctor's by my mother who lied and said I was going for ice cream. But whatever the reason, I swore that my aversion to going to the doctor was something I would not pass down to my son.

That's why I am so happy that we decided to bring him to Children's Medical Group. Not only is he getting the best care, but the way the practice is run is helping my son build a solid foundation for his future. The healthcare professionals really go above and beyond to not just treat my child, but listen to him. They ask him how he's feeling, what his symptoms are and they talk to him on his level about how they will treat his problems and answer any questions he may have.

Because Children's Medical Group has extended hours, it's also comforting to know that we can go to the same office we're used to and see familiar faces even if my son gets sick on the weekend or holidays. I'm so happy to be fostering the relationship that's being built between my son and his doctor and teaching him to understand the importance of healthcare. It's something I really wish I had at his age.

