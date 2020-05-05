Bon Jovi and Billy Joel to Play COVID-19 Benefit

Bon Jovi, Billy Joel and Sting will perform at an upcoming benefit for New Yorkers impacted by COVID-19.

Tina Fey will host the virtual telethon Rise Up New York!, which airs at 7PM ET on May 11. The event was organized by iHeartMedia and Robin Hood, an organization that helps "low-income New Yorkers escape poverty's grasp."

The initial performance lineup also features Mariah Carey, and additional artists are forthcoming. Other, non-performing guests will include New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Mayor Bill de Blasio, Robert De Niro, Chris Rock, Jimmy Fallon, Spike Lee, Barbra Streisand, Jennifer Lopez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jake Gyllenhaal, Bette Midler, The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, Idina Menzel, Christopher Jackson, Sutton Foster, Ben Platt and New York Giants players Eli Manning, Michael Strahan, Justin Tuck and Phil Simms.

Along with the celebrity appearances, Rise Up New York! will showcase the stories of those work of New Yorkers working on the front lines amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

"New York City is at the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic. This crisis has created a whole new set of challenges for the millions of New Yorkers who already struggled to make ends meet," Robin Hood CEO Wes Moore said in a statement (via Billboard). “This is a moment where we rise up together as a community in support of our neighbors and in support of one another."

One hundred percent of donations will benefit Robin Hood's relief efforts, providing food, shelter, educational support and other services. The special will be broadcast nationally on CNBC, through iHeartMedia and Entercom broadcast radio stations, via News 12, Spectrum News NY1, SiriusXM and all New York City TV stations.