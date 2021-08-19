Get our free mobile app

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News) - Grammy award-winning singer John Popper was among the three people injured this morning when a motorcoach bus transporting members of the Blues Traveler band crashed along I-90 near Winona.

The State Patrol says the 54-year-old Popper, along with 39-year-old Mateo Rodriquez and 51-year-old David Derrick, were transported to the Winona Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries. A total of 11 people were on the bus, including Blues Traveler drummer Brendan Hill, keyboardist Ben Wilson, guitarist Chan Kinchla, and bassist Tad Kinchla. They were not injured.

The State Patrol says the crash occurred when the driver, identified as 60-year-old Parker Jonathan of Bremen Georgia, lost control and the motorcoach bus entered the median ditch. It was reported just before 6:30 AM near the Highway 43 exit to Winona.

According to a press release, the occupants of the bus were trapped inside the vehicle after the crash before first responders arrived and freed them.

The band posted the following statement to their Facebook page just before 10am Thursday:

“This morning our tour bus went off the road and crossed the median. Thankfully we are all safe and have only sustained minor injuries. Our sincere gratitude

to the Winona MN, Police Department and rescue crew for their help getting us safely off the highway and out of oncoming traffic.” -- Blues Traveler

John Popper shared his personal account of the crash in real-time on his Facebook page.

Later in that same thread, at 8:30 am, he posted a comment saying, "Rode in ambulance...they tried putting my neck in a brace & I got nauseous & dizzy & started fainting so I'm in the hospital."

Just after 10 am, Popper says he was in the emergency room having some tests done.

At 1:15 PM, Popper posted another update to his Facebook page announcing that he was still covered in shattered glass but has been cleared of any internal injuries. He also said his monitor engineer Mateo broke his shoulder.

The Blues Traveler is scheduled to perform in Rochester Friday evening at Mayo Park and the show will go on as scheduled with co-headliner JJ Grey & Mofro.

Blues Traveler are on tour in support of their new album Traveler’s Blues that is #1 on the Billboard Blues chart.

