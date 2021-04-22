The store features "the largest collection of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts products under one roof," interactive photo booths and virtual reality experiences.

New York's first official Harry Potter store is set to open on June 3 on Broadway in New York City.

"Harry Potter New York will set a new standard for themed retail, combining breath-taking design, exquisite craftsmanship, hand-crafted props, exciting interactive elements and exclusive products - inviting fans to experience the Wizarding World in a brand-new way. Spanning three floors and over 21,000 sq. ft., the store will house the largest collection of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts products under one roof," Warner Bros said in a press release.

Harry Potter New York features 15 different themed areas, each one carefully and uniquely presented to bring the magic of the Wizarding World to life, officials say.

Entering the store, customers will pass under a huge model of Fawkes the Phoenix gazing down from the ceiling. Fans are invited to strike their best pose at one of many photo opportunities, including posing inside a London phone box for a photo, or even seeing themselves as if they were inside Hagrid's boots.

While in the store, while using the Harry Potter Fan Club app users will find a number of Enchanted Keys throughout the store that unlock exclusive behind-the-scenes facts, figures and videos that bring the store to life.

Also available for fans will be two multiplayer virtual reality experiences. The full sensory VR adventures are location-based, allowing real-time interactive exploration of the Wizarding World. "Chaos at Hogwarts" lets hopeful witches and wizards step into a magical journey to Hogwarts Castle and become part of the adventure where magical creatures and secrets await. "Wizards Take Flight" prepares guests to fly on brooms with the thrills of a magical wand battle against Death Eaters over the skies of London and around the enchanting grounds of Hogwarts Castle.

"The level of artistic detail and quality of the design inspired by the movies means Harry Potter New York will bring a completely new shopping experience to the city," EVP Warner Bros. Worldwide Tours and Retail Sarah Roots said. "With over 1,000 Wizarding World props on display (including some authentic items which featured in the movies), the incredible theming, along with experiences such as photo opportunities and the fantastic range of products, there will be something special for every fan."

Customers can purchase many gifts to bring their fandom to life including engraving a wand, embossing a journal or embroidering a House robe with their name.

