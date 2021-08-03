President Joe Biden responded to the bombshell report that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women. His reaction may surprise some.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Independent investigators announced Tuesday they believe Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, retaliated against at least one, created a "toxic" workplace and more.

On Tuesday, the independent investigators appointed by New York Attorney General Letitia James released their report into the multiple allegations of sexual harassment by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

After nearly five months, the investigators concluded that:

Governor Cuomo did sexually harass multiple women — including former and current state employees — by engaging in unwanted groping, kissing, and hugging, and making inappropriate comments

The governor and his senior staff took actions to retaliate against at least one former employee for coming forward with her story.

The Executive Chamber fostered a “toxic” workplace that enabled “harassment to occur and created a hostile work environment.” The investigators find that Governor Cuomo’s actions and those of the Executive Chamber violated multiple state and federal laws, as well as the Executive Chamber’s own written policies.

On Tuesday at the White House, Joe Biden said Cuomo should resign.

"I think he should resign. I understand that the state legislature may decide to impeach. I don’t know that for a fact,” Biden told reporters when asked if he thought Cuomo should resign.

Later when questioned again if he thought Cuomo, his long-time friend, should resign, the President said yes.

"I stand by the statement, yes," Biden said.

On Tuesday, Cuomo's attorney issued an 85-page statement on the findings. CLICK HERE to read the full statement.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Allegations started in December 2020 when Lindsey Boylan accused Cuomo of harassing her for years. Boylan served as an executive vice president of Empire State Development and later as a special adviser to Cuomo for economic development from March 2015 to Oct 2018. At least seven more women later accused Cuomo of inappropriate behavior or sexual harassment.

New York State Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul would become New York's governor if Cuomo resigns is removed from office. She released the following statement:

Sexual harassment is unacceptable in any workplace, and certainly not in public service. The Attorney General’s investigation has documented repulsive and unlawful behavior by the Governor towards multiple women. I believe these brave women and admire their courage coming forward. No one is above the law. Under the New York Constitution, the Assembly will now determine the next steps. Because Lieutenant Governors stand next in the line of succession, it would not be appropriate to comment further on the process at this moment.

At least seven more women later accused Cuomo of inappropriate behavior or sexual harassment.

Cuomo, State Lawmakers Agree on Many New Rules For New York State New York lawmakers passed a $212 billion budget that includes close to $4 billion in new taxes, legal sports betting, record school aid a lots more.

LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in New York State Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New York using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

25 Beautiful, Scenic Picnic Spots in the Hudson Valley Here is a list of 25 amazing picnic spots located in the Hudson Valley!

23 Pictures That Show the Beauty of Minnewaska If you love hiking the Hudson Valley, you need to look at these stunning pictures