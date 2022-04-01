Beware: Pancake & Waffle Mix, Peanut Butter Recalled in New York

Beware before making pancakes, waffles, or a P-B--and-J sandwich. Stainless steel or cable fragments might be in the items sold in New York.

Pancake and Waffle Recall

The FDA announced a recall of pancake and waffle mix sold in New York.

Continental Mills has issued a recall for a single lot of Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix, UPC 078742370828, Lot code KX2063, Best By Date of 09/01/2023.

These mixes are sold at Walmarts nationwide.

The recall is due to potential foreign material contamination, according to the FDA.

Fragments from a cable used to clear the processing line were discovered in a limited amount of product, the FDA states.

As of this writing, no contaminated product has been reported by consumers and no injuries have been reported.

If you have recently purchased any of the products noted above, please dispose of the product or please return the product to your store for a replacement or refund.

Peanut Butter Recall

Skippy is voluntarily recalling 9,353 cases or 161,692 total pounds of peanut butter.

The recall is because jars may contain a small fragment of stainless steel from a piece of manufacturing equipment, officials say. No injuries have been reported as of this writing.

Recalled items include:

SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread

SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter Spread

SKIPPY® Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein

Photos of the products and “Best If Used By” dates appear below:

