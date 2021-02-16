Life hasn't been normal in any way for almost an entire year now, but for music fans, one of the worst parts has been the lack of concerts and festivals. And while we don't actually know when such events can happen on a normal basis again, there's one thing we do know — we'll never take them for granted again.

When live music makes its return, we can assume that domestic travel will be allowed to some extent, as well. The United States has some pretty awesome concert venues that you may or may not have heard of, such as the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo. for example.

Going to a concert while on vacation takes the experience to a whole new level of enjoyment. So, we've scoped out some of the most scenic and unique live music venues the U.S. has to offer.

In addition to Red Rocks, you'll find some other awesome outdoor amphitheaters that are nestled in nature with breathtaking views, one inside of a cave structure and some that just have interesting architecture. Most of the ones mentioned on this list have been prime spots for rock and metal artists to play, unless otherwise noted.

Here's to taking full advantage of both concerts and travel when they're both allowed to happen again. See 11 U.S. venues you'll want to travel to when concerts make their return.

11 U.S. Venues You'll Want to Travel to When Concerts Return