Best Rated Hospitals in New York
U.S. News & World Report ranked the top 38 hospitals across New York State, with a number of hospitals from the Hudson Valley making the list.
U.S. News & World Report announced the 2020-2021 Best Hospitals in the U.S. To craft its rankings, the website analyzes data from around 5,000 medical centers and gets responses from over 30,000 physicians to rank hospitals in 16 adult specialties. Other factors include survival rates, patient experience, specialized staff and advanced technologies.
The following hospitals were ranked in the top 10 in the United States, according to U.S. News & World Report.
1. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota
2. Cleveland Clinic
3. Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore
4. New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell, New York
4. UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles
6. Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston
7. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles
8. UCSF Medical Center, San Francisco
9. NYU Langone Hospitals, New York
10. Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago
In New York State, U.S. News evaluated 208 hospitals across the state. The following 38 New York hospitals meet the publication's standards to be ranked.
New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell
NYU Langone Hospitals
Mount Sinai Hospital
North Shore University Hospital
NYU Winthrop Hospital
Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Montefiore Medical Center
St. Francis Hospital-Roslyn
Lenox Hill Hospital
Stony Brook University Hospital
Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West Hospitals
Huntington Hospital
St. Peter's Hospital-Albany
NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Rochester General Hospital
Albany Medical Center
Buffalo General Medical Center
Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital
Northern Westchester Hospital
St. Joseph's Health Hospital
Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
Highland Hospital
Mercy Hospital-Buffalo
Phelps Memorial Hospital Center
Saratoga Hospital
Strong Memorial Hospital of the University of Rochester
Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Arnot Ogden Medical Center
Crouse Hospital
Glens Falls Hospital
Kenmore Mercy Hospital
New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital
Sisters of Charity Hospital of Buffalo
Southside Hospital
Staten Island University Hospital
St. Elizabeth Medical Center
Unity Hospital
White Plains Hospital