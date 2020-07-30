Best Rated Hospitals in New York

U.S. News & World Report ranked the top 38 hospitals across New York State, with a number of hospitals from the Hudson Valley making the list.

U.S. News & World Report announced the 2020-2021 Best Hospitals in the U.S. To craft its rankings, the website analyzes data from around 5,000 medical centers and gets responses from over 30,000 physicians to rank hospitals in 16 adult specialties. Other factors include survival rates, patient experience, specialized staff and advanced technologies.

The following hospitals were ranked in the top 10 in the United States, according to U.S. News & World Report.

1. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota

2. Cleveland Clinic

3. Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore

4. New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell, New York

4. UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles

6. Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston

7. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles

8. UCSF Medical Center, San Francisco

9. NYU Langone Hospitals, New York

10. Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago

In New York State, U.S. News evaluated 208 hospitals across the state. The following 38 New York hospitals meet the publication's standards to be ranked.

New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell

NYU Langone Hospitals

Mount Sinai Hospital

North Shore University Hospital

NYU Winthrop Hospital

Long Island Jewish Medical Center

Montefiore Medical Center

St. Francis Hospital-Roslyn

Lenox Hill Hospital

Stony Brook University Hospital

Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West Hospitals

Huntington Hospital

St. Peter's Hospital-Albany

NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital

Rochester General Hospital

Albany Medical Center

Buffalo General Medical Center

Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital

Northern Westchester Hospital

St. Joseph's Health Hospital

Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center

Highland Hospital

Mercy Hospital-Buffalo

Phelps Memorial Hospital Center

Saratoga Hospital

Strong Memorial Hospital of the University of Rochester

Vassar Brothers Medical Center

Arnot Ogden Medical Center

Crouse Hospital

Glens Falls Hospital

Kenmore Mercy Hospital

New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital

Sisters of Charity Hospital of Buffalo

Southside Hospital

Staten Island University Hospital

St. Elizabeth Medical Center

Unity Hospital

White Plains Hospital