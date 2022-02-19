The 8 Best Gyms in the Hudson Valley

Hello, my name is Jonah, and I'm a recovering meathead.

When I tell you I used to be obsessed with going to the gym, I need to stress that I'm not exaggerating. For Fifteen years, I was lifting weights five times per week, every week, and eating six meals a day, every day. The fact that they were also the same six meals (chicken and rice, baby!) seemed to baffle most people. It was all for the gains.

Here to Help

I've since added a little more moderation in my life, and with a new job (this one!) and a new puppy, I've found my workout time becoming severely limited. But with more and more businesses opening back up, and people returning in droves to the gym, I want to take all the knowledge I've gained in the almost two decades of lifting to help you find your new fitness home.

The good news is that we are spoiled for choice. On both sides of the river, there are tons of great places to run, sweat, lift, or stretch. That's why we need to narrow this down a bit by looking at all the 5-star-reviewed gyms in the Hudson Valley.

The Best of the Best

Here's the criteria: There are eight fitness facilities in the mid-Hudson Valley that have a perfect review score on Google. The more feedback the gym has, the higher they'll rank on the list (so a 5-star gym with 200 reviews will rank higher than a gym with the same rating but with 40 reviews). Yelp stars will be taken into consideration for ties. Let's jump in.

8. Orchard Valley Crossfit, Newburgh

This Crossfit gym's slogan is "ordinary people doing extraordinary things" 33 reviewers on Google gave Orchard Valley a 5-star review. An absence on Yelp led to their 8th place title.

7. Orca Empire Fitness, Fishkill

Orca Empire focuses on personal training. From one reviewer: "Sean is the best personal trainer ever. He is kind, knowledgeable and encouraging. He surrounds himself with equally outstanding staff." They have a perfect 5-star review score on both Google and Yelp.

6. The Studio @ Beacon

This Beacon gym specializes in classes, specifically boxing and cycling (and classes with boxing AND cycling).

5. LocoMotive Fitness Co, Fishkill

As you can see, there are a handful of Crossfit gyms on this list. LocoMotive offers workouts "designed to meet you exactly where you are right now. You do not need to get fit before joining our gym; that’s what we’re here to help you do!" There are kids classes, too.

4. Lobofit Strength and Conditioning (nee Dutchess Crossfit), Wappingers Falls

Formerly Dutchess Crossfit, this gym has recently rebranded. Says one 5-star review: "Very nice/clean gym. The coaches/members are very open, friendly and welcoming. Beginner friendly. I've very much enjoyed pushing/challenging myself here!"

3. Bread God Fit Gym, Newburgh

This might be 3rd on the list, but Bread God has my favorite gym name in the Hudson Valley. Their slogan is "build by bread", and they offer boot camps, personal training, and group classes.

2. Crossfit 845, Wappingers Falls

Oh look, another Crossfit gym. With well over 100 5-star reviews, though, Crossfit 845 deserves their place on the list. They offer everything from personal training to group classes, kids classes and even remote training sessions.

1. Live Free Health & Fitness, New Windsor

Head and shoulders the best-reviewed gym in the Hudson Valley, Live Free advertises that they "bridge the gap between fitness and healthcare", and even offer police, firefighter, and military training.

Keep it Going

Want to get some exercise in a different way? Check out these gorgeous Hudson Valley hikes below

