Best-Ever Lobster Rolls Coming to Dutchess County

How will you be celebrating the first full weekend of spring?

If you were thinking about treating yourself to something delicious, plan to be in Poughkeepsie this coming Sunday, March 27 sometime between 11 AM - 7 PM. What’s happening Sunday? Cousins Maine Lobster will be in Poughkeepsie with their world-famous lobster rolls. Let’s face it, Maine has the best lobster but getting to Maine is not that easy. So, Cousins is bringing Maine to us.

Cousins Maine Lobster Coming to Poughkeepsie

Cousins will be coming to Plan Bee Farm Brewery at 115 Underhill Road in Poughkeepsie starting at 11 AM this Sunday. And it’s not just lobster rolls. It’s lobster bisques, lobster mac and cheese, New England clam chowder, lobster tacos. But since we were speaking of lobster rolls, I have to tell you the coolest part. You can actually get two different kinds of lobster rolls at Cousins Maine Lobster. A Connecticut lobster roll with butter and lemon (my favorite), or a Maine lobster roll chilled with mayo. It's very hard to find a Connecticut lobster roll around here. Believe me, I've tried. Make sure you come hungry. And remember, it’s always a good time at Plan Bee Farm Brewery. Great lobster, great beer. It sounds like the perfect way to celebrate spring.

Can't Get to Plan Bee Farm this Sunday?

You can get Cousins Maine Lobster not too far from Dutchess County at Vosburgh Brewing Company, 1065 County Route 19 in Elizaville 0n Sunday, April 10 from noon - 6 PM. It’s Columbia County, but it’s well worth the drive. And it’s a lot closer than Maine.

At Last! Legendary Poughkeepsie Deli Opens in New Location Rossi & Sons Alimentari at Eastdale Village Town Center

5 Poughkeepsie Bakeries that Take the Cake 5 of Poughkeepsie's Best Bakeries