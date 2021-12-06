‘Beloved’ Hudson Valley, New York Teacher Dies Unexpectedly

A Hudson Valley teacher who also worked in radio and for Major League Baseball passed away.

Get our free mobile app

Kathy Butsko of Newburgh died unexpectedly Monday morning at the age of 60. Butsko was a devoted wife, mother, grammy, sister, and aunt, her obituary states.

Butsko got her Masters' degree at Marist College. She was an adjunct professor at Marist College and SUNY Orange.

Google Maps

"She was very passionate about education," her obituary states. "When she loved you, she made sure you knew it and just how much she loved you. Kathy was the touchstone of our family, the one who always brought us together. Family was everything to her."

Google

Marist Circle says Butkso was "popular and well-loved." She taught in the School of Communication at Marist College.

wmgmillerfuneralhome

She started working at the college in 2009. She's served a number of roles including adjunct instructor of communication courses, academic advisor, visiting professional lecturer, and director of the Summer Pre-College Program for Sports Communication.

“Kathy was beloved by students, faculty and staff," Marist Dean for the School of Communication Jacqueline Reich told Marist Circle. “She was a wonderful, smiling and giving presence in the school; she will be missed. Our hearts go out to her loved ones.”

B. Welbs

Prior to working at Marist, she worked in professional baseball for 20 years. She served as a financial liaison to a number of Major League Baseball (MLB) affiliates, including the New York Mets, the Seattle Mariners, the Texas Rangers, the Florida Marlins, and the Tampa Rays.

She also had many roles including working with Minor League Baseball franchise including Business Manager, Community Relations Director, Merchandising Director, and Vice President/Assistant General Manager.

She was twice nominated for the Rawlings Executive Woman of the Year.

A. Boris

After working in baseball she served as a business manager for several Hudson Valley radio franchises. She also served as human resources manager and maintained financial records.

During her time in radio, Butsko served as the business manager for Townsquare Media in the Hudson Valley and was very well-liked by the staff.

"I had the pleasure of working with Kathy for many years at the radio station and she was always so kind, gentle, and caring - even in the most difficult situations," Townsquare Media Live Event Manager Anthony Verano said. "Since she moved on to other work, she always kept in touch and asked how me and my family were doing. She herself loved her family very much and always proudly talked about them. She will surely be missed."

Visitation will be Monday from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm with a service at 6:00 pm at William G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie.

Google Maps

Donations in Kathy’s memory may be made to: Marist College, 3399 North Road, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601, or a charity of one’s choice.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.

Answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions Vaccinations for COVID-19 began being administered in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 2020. The quick rollout came a little more than a year after the virus was first identified in November 2019. The impressive speed with which vaccines were developed has also left a lot of people with a lot of questions. The questions range from the practical—how will I get vaccinated?—to the scientific—how do these vaccines even work?

Keep reading to discover answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions.

Nearly a Dozen New York Supermarkets Forced to Close Eleven supermarkets across New York State were sold off.

Photos: Fire in Hudson Valley Destroys Historic New York Resort

Over 1 Foot of Surprise Snow Shocks Parts of Hudson Valley, New York State Despite not much snow in the forecast, a number of local residents actually dealt with over one foot of "surprise" snow.

LOOK: 50 famous memes and what they mean With the infinite number of memes scattered across the internet, it's hard to keep track. Just when you've grasped the meaning of one hilarious meme, it has already become old news and replaced by something equally as enigmatic. Online forums like Tumblr, Twitter, 4chan, and Reddit are responsible for a majority of meme infections, and with the constant posting and sharing, finding the source of an original meme is easier said than done. Stacker hunted through internet resources, pop culture publications, and databases like Know Your Meme to find 50 different memes and what they mean. While the almost self-replicating nature of these vague symbols can get exhausting, memes in their essence can also bring people closer together—as long as they have internet access.

Bill Murray Stuns New York Fans By Showing Up At West Point

Unacceptable New York Roads Costing Drivers Insane Amount of Money A study found a shocking amount of "unacceptable" roads in New York are costing residents a ton of money each year. The good news, that may change. Here's why.

40 High-Risk Hudson Valley Sex Offenders Recently Moved in New York State

Over 50 New York Pizzerias Ranked by Barstool's Dave Portnoy When it comes to amazing pizza you don't have to leave New York State. But where can you find the best slice?

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Barstool's Dave Portnoy Finally Reviews Pizza From Mid-Hudson Valley Barstool's Dave Portnoy finally came to the Mid-Hudson Region to give a "One Bite Review" on what he was told is "great pizza" from the Mid-Hudson Valley.

Potential Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found in New York Drinking Water

The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State

15 New York Towns Among Safest in America

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

Election Results: New York Voters Approve, Deny Major Changes

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 80 Businesses

Nearly 70 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

Counties in New York With Most Vehicle vs. Animal Crashes

9 New Fast Food Restaurants Coming to Route 9 It's a fast-food invasion. There are nine new fast-food restaurants slated to open up soon on Route 9 in Dutchess County. Are you ready to hit the drive-thru?

Over 30 Red Flags For Anyone Who Claims To Live in Hudson Valley, NY

Hudson Valley Welcomes Nearly 70 New Eateries We've reported on many restaurant closings, now it's time to highlight nearly 70 businesses that have recently opened in the Hudson Valley.

5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America

New York Counties With Highest, Lowest COVID Vaccine Rates

'Hudson Valley's Premier Restaurant, Bar' Opening Newburgh Waterfront Location A very popular and award-winning Hudson Valley restaurant and bar is opening a new waterfront location. We got a sneak peek of the menu and location.

All-Time COVID Cases Per County in New York

Help Needed Finding The 39 Most Wanted in New York