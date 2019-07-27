‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Creator Has Ideas for Potential Movie Sequel

Beavis and Butt-Head will forever be a feather in the cap of MTV. The iconic lowbrow cartoon saw a brief reboot in 2011, but creator Mike Judge says he’s got some ideas to bring Beavis and Butt-head back for the 2020s.

223 episodes is a hell of a run for two slackers sitting on the couch and watching music videos. Of course, Beavis and Butt-Head had their adventures away from the boob tube as well, culminating in Beavis and Butt-Head Do America, which became the biggest December box office opening in history. The movie grossed $63 million in theaters and went on to become a cult classic.

Despite the animated film being released 23 years ago, Mike Judge says Paramount is interested in a sequel. “They seem to be still interested in that,” Judge tells SlashFilm. “I’ve got some ideas. I think it would have to be something that makes it relevant today. I think I might’ve figured out a way to do that … “I would probably direct it.”

Back in 2016, Judge contemplated a different kind of Beavis and Butt-Head reboot. “Maybe it could be a live-action someday,” the director said to Radio Times. Judge also suggested that Beavis would likely be homeless if he were to depict the duo’s future.

Beavis most recently returned for Adam Sander’s 2017 Sandy Wexler film, prank calling Sandler’s character during the credits.