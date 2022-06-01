Who Can Own A BB Gun In New York?

Recently, there was a lock down at a Buffalo school that has parents upset about timing and communication and others concerned about BB gun laws in New York State.

Police responded to Olmstead School 156 Tuesday after getting a report of a student with a gun and the weapon, a BB gun, was later found in a bathroom. The school was put on lockdown during the incident, but it was later lifted, and classes resumed.

But what are the laws about BB gun ownership in New York State? IN New York City, BB guns fall under the same restrictions as any other style of gun. But across the state, the law reads as follows.

Section 265.05: Unlawful possession of weapons by persons under sixteen – It shall be unlawful for any person under the age of sixteen to possess any air-gun, spring-gun or other instrument or weapon in which the propelling force is a spring or air.... a person who violates the provisions of this section shall be adjudged a juvenile delinquent.

When it comes to schools and various other public buildings, it doesn't matter the type of gun; they are not allowed on the property as they are typically "gun free zones".

Given what has happened in the last couple of weeks, there are new laws being presented in just about every state and in Canada. As a matter of fact, Canada is one step closer to controlling guns all together.

This comes just days after the horrific mass shooting at a Texas elementary school and just weeks after the mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo.

$1.8 Million Home For Sale in Clarence Step inside the most expensive home for sale in Clarence.

Buffalo Country Music Concerts in 2022 Concerts in Buffalo, NY? Here is a list of the shows coming to the Buffalo and Rochester area, such as Morgan Wallen, Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett and Luke Bryan.