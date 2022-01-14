‘Award-winning’ New York Grocery Opening Hudson Valley Stores

A very popular Hudson Valley grocery store is opening up a few more locations. Are you excited?

DeCicco & Sons is expanding. The company says it provides a one-stop shop for specialty and gourmet groceries as well as everyday needs.

"We are your destination for specialty and gourmet groceries, as well as all of your everyday needs. We offer a full-service deli, chopped salad station, coffee and juice bar, bakery, fresh sushi, fully staffed butcher and seafood department, and beer," the company write on Facebook.

DeCicco & Sons has locations in:

Two more locations are joining the Brewster, Ardsley, Armonk, Eastchester, Harrison, Larchmont, Millwood, Pelham and Somers stores.

DeCicco & Sons plan to open up a Bedford location "this winter."

"We are excited to open our Bedford location," the company wrote on Facebook "We are scheduled to open this Winter!"

An official opening date isn't clear.

DeCicco & Sons is also set to open up a new location in Sleepy Hollow in the near future.

DeCicco-s-view-2-updated Edge-on-Hudson loading...

In June 2021, the Village of Sleepy Hollow Planning Board approved plans for the stunning 30,000 square foot market, which will include a dramatic second-story glass-enclosed beer and wine café, oriented towards the Hudson River.

An adjacent 10,000 square foot retail space was also approved, of which 5,000 square feet are earmarked for a pharmacy.

"We're grateful to have received approval for construction of what we feel will be one of our finest markets to date in Westchester County. Sleepy Hollow and the new Edge-on-Hudson mixed-use community along the waterfront make for a compelling location and we're excited to be a part of all that's happening in the Village," John DeCicco Jr., CEO, DeCicco & Sons, stated.

DeCicco & Sons hopes to open the Sleepy Hollow store in 2022 though a timeline hasn't been announced.

DeCicco & Sons is widely known and regarded for their world-renowned beer department, award-winning prepared Gourmet Foods, and specialty departments, officials say. DeCicco & Sons exclusively carries antibiotic and hormone-free, humanely raised meat from family farms. Other notable items include store-made mozzarella, fresh guacamole, and a full-service bakery.

