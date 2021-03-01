Authentic Puerto Rican Restaurant Just Opened In Dutchess

Do you crave Latin food? Specifically Puerto Rican cuisine? There are not too many restaurants in Dutchess County where you can authentic Puerto Rican cuisine, but now you can enjoy it with a simple ride to Hopewell Junction.

Mami’s Place at 410 Route 376 just opened their doors, and people are buzzing about the great food already. Owner Debbie Gonzalez grew up in The Bronx, but has called the Hudson Valley her home for almost a decade. Debbie has dreamed of owning a restaurant for years, and when she lost her job due to the pandemic, she figured this would be a perfect time to make her dreams come true. Lucky for those of us that love Puerto Rican cuisine. Would you like to see some of the delicious menu items offered at Mami’s Place? I thought so.

The Foods of Mami's Place

You’ll find Mami’s Place at 410 Route 376 in Hopewell Junction. They are open Monday - Saturday from 12PM - 6PM, and cl sed on Sundays. It’s nice to see new businesses pop up in spite of the pandemic. Kelly’s Bakery opened last month next to Cosimo’s in Poughkeepsie, Cafe Mole opened up in the former Caffe Aurora on Mill Street in Poughkeepsie, and this week Topanga Vintage Boutique opens at 330 Main Street in Poughkeepsie.