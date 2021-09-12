Are These the Best School Themed Movies Ever Made?

Our list is pretty strong, but we probably missed a bunch, take a look.

We are celebrating that schools have reopened after a great summer, with some of our favorite school-themed movies. If you sit and think for a few minutes about the amount of Hollywood movies that have been made over the years that have something to with being in, or going to school.

If your anything like us, a few movies automatically come to mind, for me my Mount Rushmore of "School Themed Movies" includes Fast Times at Ridgemont High, The Breakfast Club, Ferris Buellers Day Off and Taps. Jess went with Grease, Super Bad, Bring It On and Clueless. Here are some of the great suggestions we got from fans of the show today...

Best School Themed Movies of All-Time

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

The Breakfast Club

Ferris Buellers Day Off

Taps

Grease

Super Bad

Bring It On

Clueless

Animal House

Mean Girls

Napoleon Dynamite

Dazed & Confused

Red Dawn

Back to School

Billy Madison

Dangerous Minds

Old School

Sixteen Candles

Varsity Blues

Pitch Perfect

The Principal

Lean on Me

The Substitute

Harry Potter

Karate Kid

Waterboy

School of Rock

Teachers

Easy A

Summer School

Van Wilder

Good Will Hunting

Teen Wolf

WOW! A great list to start with, but we had to have missed some, right? Is there a school themed movie that you'd recommend we add to this list? If you have one or two, please call or text us so we can add it and more importantly WATCH IT...LOL!

