Are These the Best School Themed Movies Ever Made?
Our list is pretty strong, but we probably missed a bunch, take a look.
We are celebrating that schools have reopened after a great summer, with some of our favorite school-themed movies. If you sit and think for a few minutes about the amount of Hollywood movies that have been made over the years that have something to with being in, or going to school.
If your anything like us, a few movies automatically come to mind, for me my Mount Rushmore of "School Themed Movies" includes Fast Times at Ridgemont High, The Breakfast Club, Ferris Buellers Day Off and Taps. Jess went with Grease, Super Bad, Bring It On and Clueless. Here are some of the great suggestions we got from fans of the show today...
Best School Themed Movies of All-Time
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
The Breakfast Club
Ferris Buellers Day Off
Taps
Grease
Super Bad
Bring It On
Clueless
Animal House
Mean Girls
Napoleon Dynamite
Dazed & Confused
Red Dawn
Back to School
Billy Madison
Dangerous Minds
Old School
Sixteen Candles
Varsity Blues
Pitch Perfect
The Principal
Lean on Me
The Substitute
Harry Potter
Karate Kid
Waterboy
School of Rock
Teachers
Easy A
Summer School
Van Wilder
Good Will Hunting
Teen Wolf
