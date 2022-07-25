Another Person Strikes Rich At ‘Hudson Valley’s Luckiest Store’

A winning ticket sold inside the Hudson Valley's "luckiest store" once again beat astronomical odds.

Over the weekend, The New York State Lottery announced one second-prize ticket was sold for the July 21 CASH4LIFE drawing. The ticket is worth a guaranteed $1,000 A Week for Life.

Ticket Worth $1,000 a Week for Life Sold at Fishkill, Dutchess County Store

The lucky ticket was purchased at the Smokes 4 Less located at 982 Main Street in Fishkill.

It's unclear who purchased the winning ticket, but the winner will receive $1,000 a week for the rest of his or her life.

Hudson Valley, New York's 'Luckiest Store' Strikes Again

If the Smokes 4 Less on Main Street in Fishkill sounds familiar to you, you're not wrong. That's because we've reported on numerous recent winning tickets sold at the Dutchess County store which many say is the "luckiest" store in the Hudson Valley.

Another second-prize CASH4LIFE ticket, worth $1,000 a week for life, for the July 6 drawing was purchased at Fishkill, New York store.

Brooklyn, New York Man Wins $7 Million in Dutchess County

In May, Osman Antonio Calderon Linarte of Brooklyn claimed his $1,000 A Day For Life top prize from the March 27 CASH4LIFE drawing. First prize on the daily CASH4LIFE game offers a guaranteed minimum payout of $7,000,000, lotto officials say. It's unclear what brought the Brooklyn man to the Hudson Valley.

The CASH4LIFE ticket was sold at the Hudson Valley's luckiest store on March 27. The lucky winner beat the astronomical 1 in 21,846,048 odds of winning.

Hudson Valley's 'Luckiest' Store Strikes Again

In April, we reported a $50,000 third-prize winning Powerball ticket was sold at the Smokes 4 Less in Fishkill. The Dutchess County store has produced nearly 10 lottery winners since Christmas 2021.

$1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Dutchess County

The winning ticket for the April 22 Mega Millions was sold at the Smokes 4 Less located on Main Street in Fishkill, according to the New York State Lottery. That's not all for the store that's been called the luckiest store in the Hudson Valley. A $500,000 top-prize winning ticket was sold for the PICK 10 Drawing on March 2 at the Smokes 4 Less in Dutchess County.

On Christmas Day at Smokes 4 Less on Main Street in Fishkill claimed a $50,000 winner in the Powerball drawing. The next week the same store sold another $50,000 winning Powerball ticket.

Another $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at the Fishkill store on February 12.

The manager of Smokes 4 Less in Fishkill, Tim Grignon, recently told WPDH he's not sure why his customers continue to strike rich. But he does assume the store's luck is helping.

Grignon believes every time the store has a big winner, more customers come in to purchase more tickets.

