Popular Pasta Retailer Announces Immediate Shutdown Due to COVID

I was introduced to Angy's Tortellini Soup when I met Mrs. Large, around 20 years ago. She grew up outside of Springfield, Massachusetts in Ludlow and she also grew up eating Angy's Tortellini.

Angy's is located nearby in Westfield, Mass and I just saw the horrible news this morning that they are permanently shutting down, as of like right now.

According to numerous media reports, tomorrow, August 12 is the last day that you will be able to go up to the Angy's Factory at 77 Servistar Industrial Way in Westfield, Massachusetts and purchase Angy's products.

They are clearing out their inventory, all items are sold cash and carry, while it's in stock, according to an announcement by Angy's owner, Ed DeBartolo.

Meat Tortellini, Tortellini Soup Mix, Culinary Ravioli Collections, Introvigne Bread Crumbs and Pizza Dough are limited, according to DeBartolo, and the sale is only happening today and tomorrow, (8/11 - 8/12/2021).

If you can't take the trip up I-91, check your local Big Y. That's where I always went to get Mrs. Large's fix when she felt chilly. Once they're gone, they're gone.

According to an interview DeBartolo gave to The Westfield News, the COVID-19 pandemic is to blame. After downsizing employees over the past year and an estimated $1.5 million dollar loss due to no revenue coming in from events such as sporting and concerts, wage increases and product price increases, the 70 year old business was just not financially sustainable.

The red and white Angy's logo is going away for now. Maybe someone will purchase the rights to the family recipes. DeBartolo was the third owner of Angy's. He's moving back to Arizona to be with his family. Sad news for Angy's Tortellini devotees, but the good news is that we live in Connecticut and there are quite a few skilled pasta masters ready to take our money.

