You can help out a Hudson Valley family who lost their father in a home fire.

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, officers from the Town of Newburgh Police Department responded to a house fire at a home on Babes Lane in the Town of Newburgh.

Newburgh, New York Father Killed In Fire

Police arrived to find one of the five occupants of the home did not get out of the house safely.

The occupant, 64-year-old Michael Gida Sr., was removed from the home by first responders and rushed to St Lukes's hospital.

"Unfortunately, this victim succumbed to the fire and smoke," the Town of Newburgh Police Department stated in a press release.

Gida was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

"Our thoughts are with the family of Michael Gida Sr. who perished in a fire in Middlehope (Tuesday) night," the Cronomer Valley Fire Department wrote on Facebook.

Orange County, New York Father Killed Trying To Save Family, Home

Gida died while trying to protect his family and his home from the fire, according to his daughter's boyfriend.

"My heart is crushed 😞 last night my girlfriend Katie Gida ‘s home caught fire, unfortunately, the family lost their home and their amazing father Michael Gida as he fought to protect his home for his family," Michael Nelson wrote on Facebook. "You will be truly missed by many. He was a great man."

Two other family members were also transported to St Lukes's Hospital. Both were treated for what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Town of Newburgh Police Department.

GoFundMe Started For Newburgh, New York Family

Katia Gida has started a GoFundMe to help the family recover. As of this writing over $12,000 has been raised.

CLICK HERE to donate.

