Almost Half-Million Powerball Winning Tickets Sold in New York

People from the Hudson Valley and across New York have now recently won nearly $8 million playing the lottery.

One lucky winner won the Powerball jackpot. Wednesday night's drawing was worth around $730 million. A single winning ticket was sold in Maryland, lotto officials say.

The winning numbers for Wednesday's Powerball were 40-53-60-68-69 with a Powerball of 22. While no one from the Empire State claimed the big prize, a number of New Yorkers are richer today.

One lucky New Yorker won $150,000. 13 New Yorkers won a "third prize" of $50,000, 49 won $300, 720 Empire State residents are taking home $100, 1,483 had a ticket worth $21, 19,747 tickets sold in New York won $12, 89,000 New Yorkers are $7 winners and 279,806 sold in New York State won $4, according to the New York State Lotto.

New Yorkers won a combined $1.7 million in Tuesday's drawing of the Mega Millions.

A $1 million "second prize" for Saturday's Powerball was sold in Rockland County. The ticket was sold at the Gulf Mart on Central Avenue in Pearl River, the New York State lottery reports.

The winning numbers for Saturday's Powerball drawing were 14-20-39-65-67 with a Powerball of 02, according to the New York State Lottery website. The ticket hit on all five numbers but not the Powerball.

A $2 million lotto ticket for a "second prize" was also sold in Orange County, according to the New York lottery. That ticket was for the Tuesday, Jan. 5 Mega Millions drawing.

The winning numbers for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing were 20-43-51-55-57, with Mega Ball 4, according to the New York State Lottery website.

The $2 million lotto ticket was sold at the Citgo Mart located at 28 Carpenter Avenue in Middletown, according to the state's lottery website. The winning ticket was a Quick Pick, officials say.

