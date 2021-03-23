Alice Cooper fronting Foo Fighters? The idea may not be all that far-fetched.

Even though the legendary "School's Out" singer already has his namesake act, Cooper recently theorized that he might call Dave Grohl and company if he suddenly needed another group to back him.

The idea came up a few weeks ago when the musical icon talked to Atlanta's Rock 100.5. While discussing his current material, Cooper also let slip the perfect scenario for his dream pick-up band.

"I think probably the Foo Fighters," the 73-year-old rocker replied when asked who he would sing for if he wasn't fronting his own outfit. "Only because they're exactly… When they do my songs, they do it exactly like the band. I mean, it's amazing." [via Blabbermouth]

That's great because Cooper's already "done a bunch of things with the Foo Fighters," as the elder musician went on to explain. He also pointed out that "a lot of [Foo Fighters'] influence was Alice Cooper. The guys in the band, they said they learned how to play listening to our early albums. So when I go up onstage with the Foo Fighters, they nail my songs — they do 'em exactly the way they should be done. So I'd probably be in that band, if they ever needed a really sick lead singer."

Not that there's any end in sight for Cooper's career under his stage name/band name. The singer's latest album, Detroit Stories, is currently riding high on its early sales numbers following a Feb. 26 release. This month, it debuted in the No. 1 position on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart.

Envisioned as a musical tribute to the city of his youth, Detroit Stories is Cooper's first studio LP since 2017's Paranormal. He's joined on the album by fellow Motor City icon and MC5 leader Wayne Kramer, Detroit Wheels drummer Johnny "Bee" Badanjek and bass player Paul Randolph, among others.

"Los Angeles had its sound with The Doors, Love and Buffalo Springfield," Cooper said in a press release for Detroit Stories. "San Francisco had the Grateful Dead and Jefferson Airplane. New York had The Rascals and the Velvet Underground, but Detroit was the epicenter for angry hard rock."

Alice Cooper Talks to Rock 100.5 Atlanta - March 4, 2021