Summer's here and the time is right for a great meal outdoors.

The hot days of summer are here, which for outdoor dining in the Capital Region is a beautiful thing. Whether you prefer an outdoor city setting or waterfront culinary delights, we have a bunch of awesome spots in the greater Albany area to grab a bite outside. That is one of the beauties of lining where we live: for city dwellers, country folk, and everyone in between, there is something for everyone. And if you want to dip your toe into something new or want to just find the most beautiful view for the outdoor meal, there are so many places to try.

Throw in too that many of these also brew their own local craft beer, and you have a list of spots that cannot be beaten for a brew and a meal on a warm summer's day or night. I am ready to play hooky and check out some of these destinations right at this very moment!

There are some legendary spots on this list. Kay's in Averill Park, The Mill On Round Lake, Prime In Saratoga Springs, and the Docksider in Lake George, just to name a few. So as you plan that next summer outdoor meal and are looking for a new spot to try, here is the ultimate list of summer outdoor dining spots from Albany to Lake George.

Albany To Lake George: Summer's 30 Ultimate Outdoor Restaurants When it comes to outdoor dining in the 518, these are the best of the best for a great meal with a great view!

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.