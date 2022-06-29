New York Man Accused of Bomb Threat Near Hudson Valley School

A New York man is accused of making a terroristic threat that forced police to evacuate a Hudson Valley school, school bus garage and library.

On Monday, New York State Police Troop K announced a New York Man was arrested for making an alleged bomb threat in 2021 in the Upper Hudson Valley.

Albany, New York Man Accused of 2021 Bomb Threat At Hudson Valley Library

On August 9, 2021, Columbia County 911 dispatched Troopers to the Chatham Public Library located on Woodbridge Avenue in the Village of Chatham for a bomb threat received at the library.

Making this extra scary was the fact that the Chatham Middle School is located next to the Chatham Public Library, according to Google Maps.

Chatham, New York Middle School Evacuated Following Bomb Threat

New York State Police troopers worked with the Chatham Police Department to safely evacuate the library and everyone inside the nearby Chatham Middle School, as well as a school bus garage, police say.

After what police described as an "intensive tenth-month investigation" members of the Livingston Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the NYSP Forensic Investigation Center determined that 32-year-old Siddharth Dubey of Albany, New York was responsible for the terroristic bomb threat, according to New York State Police.

Capital Region Man Accused of Bomb Threat Near Hudson Valley School, Library

On June 22, 2022, the New York State Police from the Livingston barracks in conjunction with the New York State Police Forensic Investigation Center arrested a man for making a terroristic threat, and false reporting in the first degree, both class D felonies.

Dubey was arraigned before the town of Claverack Court and released on his own recognizance to reappear before the Ghent Court on July 11, 2022, at 6:00 p.m.

