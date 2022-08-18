Al Roker’s Car Dies Outside of Hudson Valley Restaurant

With the current political climate I think it is safe to say that journalists don't get a lot of love these days. However, Al Roker seems to be one television personality that is beloved. Maybe it is because he is the weather man?

Roker has been with NBC for over 40 years and he is currently the meteorologist on NBC's Today. When Roker isn't in New York City he is often spotted in this area. If you didn't know this Roker is actually a Hudson Valley resident. Many people fist learned of this when Savannah Guthrie visited Roker at his Hudson Valley home during the COVID-10 pandemic.

Celebrities may seem larger than life at times but at the end of the day they are just like you and I. Two people learned this the other day when they noticed a stranded motorist who needed a jump start. The motorist was Al Roker.

Al Roker's car died and two local residents came to his aid. I guess old cars aren't as predictable as the weather.

Roker's wife, Deborah Roberts posted a picture of her husband and the good Samaritans on Instagram. Roker then shared the post on his personal page to show his appreciation.

What restaurant were they at?

According to the post, the couple were just outside Blue Plate Restaurant in Chatham, New York.

You just never know who you can run into on the side of the road.