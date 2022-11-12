Air Freshener Company Calls on Consumers to Discard This Product

What's that smell? It's a recall.

This recall was issued on November 3, 2022.

Be sure to check your cabinets to see if you have this product which has been recalled. As much as we enjoy the refreshing smells of air fresheners, some recommend it can cause more harm than good.

An Air Freshener Company Suggests That Customers Discard This Product

AirWick Fresh New Day aerosol air fresheners have been recalled. According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the scent is “Fresh Linen” and “Fresh Waters”. These are the 8 ounce aerosol cans.

This is being recalled due to its potential to be a hazard.

Why is AirWick Recalling Their Air Fresheners?

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission provided the following information in regards to the latest air freshener recall.

"A single batch of the aerosol air fresheners is missing a corrosion inhibitor, which can lead to corrosion and rupture of the metal can and expulsion of the contents, posing injury and laceration hazards. In addition, corrosion of the container can result in leakage, posing a risk of skin and eye irritation upon contact."

What Should Consumers Do With Their Current Airwick Products?

It is recommended to replace the AirWick brand air fresheners. The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission also recommends,

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled air fresheners, wrap the product in several layers of paper, and dispose in accordance with state and local requirements. Use caution to avoid skin and eye contact if the can appears to be leaking. Reckitt is offering consumers a voucher for a free replacement Fresh New Day aerosol air freshener. Consumers should contact Reckitt to submit a photo of the recalled can, along with their contact information and written confirmation that they will dispose of the can to receive a voucher for a free replacement."

Where Were These Recalled Products Sold?

These air fresheners were sold in grocery and hardware stores along with mass merchandisers. Stores such as Cumberland Farms, True Value and Dollar Tree are some of the nationwide locations that have had this product. The time frame ranged from March 2022- September 2022.

