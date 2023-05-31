Adams Sets Opening Date for 5th Location, Remodeling Older Store

Adams Fairacre Farms has set the opening date of its newest store, and it looks like there are some changes planned for one of its more popular locations too.

Ask anyone where to get the best local meat, produce, baked goods, seafood and plants in the Hudson Valley and they're bound to include Adams in their list of suggestions. The legendary local market has expanded quite a bit from the humble farmstand that opened in Poughkeepsie over 100 years ago.

Today, Adams has four locations in Poughkeepsie, Kingston, Newburgh, and Wappingers Falls. And in just a couple of weeks, the company's newest location will officially be open to the public.

Newest Adams Fairacre Farms Opening Date Set

In 2021 Adams announced that they will be opening up a location in Middletown, New York. The new store has sprung up on Route 211 in the Town of Wallkill near the Galleria at Crystal Run. For the past two years, seven acres of former businesses, including an abandoned gas station, have been transformed into a brand new Adams Fairacre Farms.

The plan was for the store to open in late 2022 or Early 2023, but after some minor delays, the day has finally arrived. According to Adams Fairacre Farms, the new store will have a grand opening celebration on Friday, June 16. The timing couldn't be better, as it kicks off Father's Day Weekend.

Remodeling Planned For Older Location

Just as the doors to the new market open, one of the store's established locations is planning to do some remodeling of its own. According to the Town of Wappinger, Adams Fairacre Farms on Route 9 has applied for some changes. The store is looking to add new refrigeration on the north end of the building which would eliminate a few parking spaces and necessitate the relocation of a fire hydrant. The store is also looking to remodel some areas to the south of the building where the entrance to the garden center is located.

The Planning Board will be addressing the plan during a meeting on June 5.

