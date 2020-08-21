Action Park Documentary Finally Gets Official Release Date

The documentary film about Action Park will finally be released to the public.

We've been telling you for the past year about a documentary made by Hudson Valley resident, Seth Porges, called Class Action Park. The film is the first-ever feature-length documentary about Action Park. The infamous amusement park opened 1978 and operated until 1996 in Vernon, N.J. The park, which is now Mountain Creek, was nicknamed“Class Action Park,” “Accident Park,” or “Traction Park" because of its dangerous slides and rides that left visitors banged up and bruised. Six parkgoers died at the park during its two decades in operation.

Last month It was announced that Class Action Park would finally be getting its debut on HBO Max. The new streaming service has purchased the film and is presenting it as a "Max Original." A new trailer dropped on Wednesday with more footage from the film and an announcement of it's official streaming debut date.

Subscribers of HBO Max can see Class Action Park starting Thursday, August 27.