AC/DC Drop Thunderous New Song ‘Realize’

AC/DC's long-awaited new album, Power Up, will be released on Friday (Nov. 13) and the band has just released the second single, "Realize."

The track, which comes after the debut single "Shot in the Dark" and a teaser clip for "Demon Fire" is textbook AC/DC — the inimitable start/stop swagger of Angus Young's immortal riffing, Brian Johnson's powerful, gravely wail and driving drum beat from powerhouse Phil Rudd in tandem with low-end anchor Cliff Williams.

Listen to "Realize" further down the page and read the lyrics (via Genius) to the new song directly below.

AC/DC, "Realize" Lyrics

The moment you realize Those moments just pass you by

Gonna take you to paradise Move it

Make you prove it, yeah

Breakin' out

Break it down

Feel the chill, feel the chill

Movin' down your spine When we recall and

Realize

Make you realize

I've got the power to hypnotize

Make a play, mesmerize

Feel the chills up and down your spine

I'm gonna make you fly Your eyes playin tricks on you

Your mind will seek the truth

You know you're gonna make it through I said move it

Makе you prove it

Shake it up

Shake it down

Feel thе chill, feel the chill

Movin' down your spine When we recall and

Realize

Gonna make you realize

I got the power to electrify

Make or break, or satisfy

Feel a chill up and down your spine

I'm gonna make you fly

Fly, fly! When we recall and

Realize

Gonna make you realize

I got the power to hypnotize

Make a play, mesmerize

Feel the chills up and down your spine

I'm gonna make you fly

Even with a new record on the way, the first from AC/DC since 2014's Rock or Bust, Angus Young has declared he still has a "mountain" of unreleased songs. It may be too early to set any expectation for yet another album from these legends, but it's nice to know that door is cracked open.

Listen to the first single, "Shot in the Dark," here and head to this location to pre-order the album.

Although the new album does not feature any recorded guitar parts from the late Malcolm Young, there are plenty of ideas he originated that do appear on Power Up. In an exclusive interview with Loudwire Nights radio host Toni Gonzalez, Johnson relayed that he's hopeful this latest offering from AC/DC will inspire kids to pick up a guitar and be in a band.