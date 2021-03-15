A Message To Facebook: Thanks For Keeping Me Safe

Dear Facebook,

I’ve heard quite a few people say that Facebook has kept them sane during the global pandemic. They are able to see pictures of their kids and grandkids, they can communicate with their friends and they can show off their new cooking and baking skills. For me, you can replace the n in sane with an f. Facebook, you have helped keep me safe during the pandemic. Let me explain.

Just the other day I got a text from a friend asking if I would like to grab a cup of coffee. I wrote back to her explaining that I have not been socializing or going to coffee shops during covid. The friend, who has been going through health issues and other problems explained to me how she’ll go for coffee with friends just to keep herself mentally healthy during such a tough time. I felt bad and almost reconsidered. And then I saw her facebook posts of a very busy evening at the casino. The crowded casino. Glad I declined her offer. Thanks Facebook.

Last summer I considered a social distanced, masked visit with a friend that I knew lived alone. But then I saw pictures of her with her kids and grandkids. The same kids and grandkids that were posting pictures of their summer vacation with several of their friends and a whole bunch of kids. Thanks Facebook.

I have a friend who swears that she always follows social distancing and always wears a mask. And she thinks we should get together soon. But I saw some pictures of her out listening to music. In public with other people. Thanks Facebook.

So, if Facebook has kept you sane while you’re in pandemic mode, that’s good. And if it’s kept you safe, like me, even better. Thanks Facebook.

