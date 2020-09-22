A Beer Company Wants to Pay You To Travel The Country and Drink

Looking for work? Or maybe you want to change careers? Do you like to drink beer and enjoy nature? This could be your next gig. A beer company wants you travel the nation while promoting their product, and pay you do it.

CNN is reporting that Michelob Ultra is looking for a "chief exploration officer" to head out across the United States and drink lots of Michelob. The company announced the new position last week on their Twitter account. The pay? 50K, plus expenses.

If you like the great outdoors, your journey will include trips to Yosemite, Sequoia, Joshua Tree, Saguaro and Big Bend, while staying in a camper van, according to the job description. The new chief exploration office will even get o bring a friend or pet along for the ride.

Hey, it could be worth a shot! Your own camper, the outdoors, and all the beer you want? Why not give it a shot?