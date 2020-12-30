5 Killed Including 4 Teens In Lower Hudson Valley Accident

Four teens from the Lower Hudson Valley were killed just before Christmas when another driver allegedly fled police.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano and Police Commissioner John J. Mueller confirmed that five people died as a result of a two-car collision just before Christmas.

On Tuesday, December 22, around 9:30 p.m., police observed a white 2009 Infiniti sedan being operated in an alleged erratic manner with alleged equipment violations in the area of South Broadway and Prospect Street. The car fled when police tried to stop it, police say. Police then followed the vehicle on Riverdale Avenue.

The Infiniti continued to accelerate at what officials describe as "beyond reckless speeds" as it approached the intersection at Culver Street.

A silver 2006 Nissan sedan, occupied by four young men, all 18-years of age and Yonkers residents, was making a right turn south onto Riverdale Avenue from eastbound Culver Street. As the Nissan entered the intersection, the Infiniti collided with the Nissan, resulting in catastrophic damage to both vehicles; the force of the impact split the Nissan in half, police say.

All four occupants of the Nissan were ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The driver and single occupant of the Infiniti, a 36-year-old resident of Mount Vernon, was extricated from his vehicle and transported to a local area trauma center where he died from his injuries.

“On behalf of the men and women of the Yonkers Police Department, I want to extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of those young men; this is an unspeakable tragedy brought upon by the reckless behavior of one individual, who also suffered the ultimate consequence. I want the families and all community members to know that the Yonkers Police will conduct a thorough investigation into this incident and will make all our resources available to support the families," Police Commissioner John J. Mueller said.