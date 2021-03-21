5 Chocolate Related Jobs Hiring in the Hudson Valley Right Now

So, have you had to leave your job or been laid off over the course of the last year and now that you are wanting to leave the house, look for a new job, what are you wanting to do? Why don't you take one of your favorite things and spend all day around them?

Do you like chocolate? I have been known to indulge in a piece or two occasionally. To be frank, there is only ever one person who I have met that has ever told me that they just don't like chocolate at all. They are not a fan, and will not even nibble on one piece when offered. Yeah, weird, right?

So, why not become your own version of Willy Wonka HV? Here are a few places here in the Hudson Valley that are currently hiring (according to indeed.com, snagajob.com, hudsonvalleyhelpwanted.com) that need people to work directly with or around chocolate:

Adams Fairacre Farms, Candy Gift Basket Designer, which includes chocolate dipping responsibilities.

Fruition Chocolate Works, Shokan, looking for both an Assembly Line Production Worker and a Customer Relations position.

Lindt & Sprungli in Central Valley, Retail Store Chocolate Advisor

Edible Arrangements in Monroe & Newburgh, Fruit Expert (Chocolate dipping is a part of this job).

Mondelez International, part-time merchandiser, some of the brands that you would be working with are "Oreo, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum."

Would you take a job that could potentially be distracting because of the smell of chocolate all the time? Would you be distracted? Would you be thinking about eating chocolate all the time? Or are you like, NBD, I got this?

If you get one of the above jobs, or a job in the chocolate field, you know where you can send the samples!

