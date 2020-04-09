40 More COVID-19 Deaths Reported in Hudson Valley

Forty more Hudson Valley residents lost their lives from COVID-19.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Thirty-one Orange County residents died from coronavirus in the past two days, bringing the county total to 107, Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus said in his COVID-19 update.

Two more deaths have been reported in Ulster County, bringing the county total to seven, according to the Ulster County COVID-19 Dashboard. One more Sullivan County resident died from the virus, according to the county's COVID-19 dashboard, bringing the total number of deaths in Sullivan County to seven.

The New York State Department of Health reports one more death in Dutchess County and five more deaths in Putnam County. 15 Dutchess County residents and 20 Putnam County residents have died from the virus, according to the New York State Department of Health.