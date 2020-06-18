4 Take 5 Winning Tickets Sold in New York, 1 in Hudson Valley

A recent Take 5 drawing produced four New York winners, including one from the Hudson Valley.

Four winning tickets for the Tuesday, June 15 Take 5 drawing were purchased across New York State, including one in Dutchess County.

The winning ticket from Dutchess County was bought at Hopewell 376 Inc., located at 420 Route 376 in Hopewell Junction, according to New York State Lotto officials.

Other winning tickets were purchased in Brooklyn, Lakewood, and Queens. All four winners will receive the top prize of $14,460.50, before taxes.

The winning numbers for Tuesday's Take 5 were 07-10-22-29-30.