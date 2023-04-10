‘Devastating:’ 3rd Teen Murdered In Hudson Valley City In 2023

A Hudson Valley community is in shock after another teenager was murdered in recent weeks. A man was charged with murder.

The Mount Vernon Police Department confirmed another teenager was gunned down.

18-Year-Old Murdered In Westchester County, New York

On Friday, police announced an arrest was made.

Mount Vernon, New York Man Accused Of Murdering Teen In Westchester County

On April 7, 2023, Mount Vernon Police detectives and their law enforcement partners arrested 33-year-old Akeem Grant, of Mount Vernon for the alleged murder of Tamani Turner.

Police didn't release how the investigation led to the murder charge or a possible motive.

Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard thanked officers for their "concerted and conscientious performance" in finding the alleged suspect.

Third Teen Murdered This Year In Mount Vernon, New York

Turner is the third teenager to be killed this year in Mount Vernon.

He was murdered near where 14-year-old Zyaire Fernandez was shot and killed in March.

The Mount Vernon Police Department says more information will be released later this week. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

"Mount Vernon Police ask that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the MVPD Detective Division at 914-665-2510, all calls will be kept confidential. You can also submit an anonymous tip via our “Text-A-Tip” by texting “MVPD” and your tip to 847411. You can also anonymously send information by utilizing the “Mount Vernon PD” app, available in the Google Play and Apple store," the Mount Vernon Police Department said.

