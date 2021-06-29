3 People Drown in Hudson Valley in 1 Day

Police are investigating after three people drowned in the Hudson Valley in less than 24 hours.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Saturday around 10:35 p.m., New York State Police from the Liberty barracks responded to State Route 97 in the town of Highland for a possible drowning on the Delaware River.

The initial investigation indicates that Louis Pellot, 31 of Brooklyn, entered the water from a campsite and became fatigued and was seen struggling in the water, police say. He went under the water and was not seen.

Pellot’s body was recovered by members of the Matamoras Fire Department.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

On Sunday around 4:45 p.m., New York State Police from the Liberty barracks responded the National Parks Service Station in the town of Lumberland for a report of a missing swimmer on the Delaware River.

Michael Cammett, 24 of North Arlington, NJ was rafting with friends in an inflatable raft. Cammett and friends entered the river at approximately 3:00 p.m. in two rafts that were tethered together. Cammett jumped into the river and did not resurface, police say.

Cammett’s body was located by the State Police URT.

On Sunday around 7 p.m., Port Jervis police and members of the Port Jervis City Fire Department responded to a 911 report of a possible drowning in the Delaware River in the area of Laurel Grove Cemetery at a popular swimming hole called “Goose Rock”.

Witnesses reported that the swimmer was last observed floating towards the middle of the river towards the I-84 Bridge when the swimmer submerged underwater and never resurfaced.

On Monday around 11:45 a.m., divers located the deceased, identified as a 32-year-old Port Jervis man. The unnamed man was found approximately 6o feet from shore 11 to 12 feet deep under the water, police say.

The circumstances of all three drownings are still under investigation.

Keep Scrolling:

Cops Dismantle 'Local Criminal Enterprise' at Hudson Valley Deli Six were arrested for allegedly selling drugs and more at a Hudson Valley deli.

KEEP LOOKING: See what 50 company logos looked like then and now

Gypsy Moth 'Accidentally' Released Causing 'Nightmares' in New York After 10 to 15 years a gypsy moth that was once "accidentally" released has returned and is causing "nightmares" in New York.

Historic Hudson Valley Building Revived as New Business A historic Hudson Valley building is getting a second life as a new business that will show off the beauty of the region.

Then And Now: How Fast Food Restaurants in The Hudson Valley Have Changed While many of your favorite Hudson Valley fast-food restaurants have remained in the same spot for decades, their buildings are almost unrecognizable from what they used to look like.

Fast Food Change