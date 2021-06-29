Love Your Veggies? This Job in the Catskills Is Meant for You

Do you love vegetables and farm-to-table food? If so, consider checking out this job.

As a kid, I hated my vegetables. Come on, what kid didn't? But as I've grown I've come to LOVE vegetables. I still can't get into fruit but I am definitely a veggie fan. Broccoli and squash/zucchini are my top veggies. And as I started understanding more about farms and organic vs. non-organic, I've become loyal to organic and farm-fresh foods.

Maybe you've always loved vegetables, or maybe you just started like me. But if you're a veggie-lover, there's a job in the Catskills you should definitely consider. The Center for Discovery is currently hiring a Four Season Vegetable Farmer. The job is located in Harris, New York. You can find the full job posting here.

The graphic on a Facebook ad reads:

"We're Hiring [.] Vegetable Farm Manager [.] Lead Vegetable Farmer on 18 acres of certified organic & biodynamic farmland"

According to the listing, the lead vegetable farmer will oversee an 18 acre certified organic and biodynamic farm. There are eight high tunnels and three heated greenhouses. They're looking for someone with at least three years of experience in managing a commercial vegetable operation. Plus, they want someone with overall farm management experience. You'll be expected to participate in the production and be hands-on.

The listing says this job comes with a competitive salary and benefits. Some of the benefits include health insurance, 401K, paid time-off, on-site daycare, and even on-farm housing. If this job sounds like the right fit for you send a resume and cover letter to csa@tcfd.org.

