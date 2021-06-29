Hudson Valley Woman Disappeared After Shopping at Walmart

Police provided a big update about the Hudson Valley woman who made national news after she disappeared while shopping at Walmart.

In late March, New York State Police asked for help in finding 29-year-old Alicia M. Kenyon from the town of Catskill. Kenyon was last seen on March 19 at the Walmart in the village of Catskill, according to New York State Police.

Police described Kenyon as being 5'6" and 160 pounds. She lived at Catskill Motor Court at 5100 State Route 32 in the town of Catskill. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket and dark camouflage pants, according to New York State Police.

Kenyon was later seen on surveillance video shopping at the Stewart's Shop in the Village of Saugerties on Saturday, March 20, the day after she shopped at Walmart.

Kenyon's disappearance was covered by NBC's Dateline. Dateline reported there was no contact from Kenyon's cellphone or through her bank account.

Alicia's younger sister, Amy, told Dateline that Alicia is a "sweet, shy, playful person who sees the best in people," adding her sister is an aspiring author who loved to create art and music.

On Monday, New York State Police provided their first update on Kenyon since March.

"Alicia Kenyon was found safe and living in Maryland. State Police were assisted by the Anne Arundel County Police Department," New York State Police stated in a press release.

Police did not release more information about Kenyon's disappearance or condition.

