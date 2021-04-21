Congratulations!!

If you haven't noticed over the last few years, soccer has become a pretty big deal across the Hudson Valley and some local schools have incredible soccer programs, with three of them celebrating bigtime today.

Sometimes I think that high school sports don't get enough coverage in the Hudson Valley, I mean we have some great schools that have some super talented athletes and when it comes to soccer Red Hook, Rhinebeck and Ellenville have each secured championships for their respected schools.

Congratulations to the Ellenville varsity boy's soccer team as they have won their first-ever Section 9 Championship! The Blue Devils beat the Roundout Valley boys team last night to win the Class B Section 9 championship for the first time ever. Congrats to the Blue Devils.

The Red Hook Raiders are also celebrating their first-ever Section 9 soccer championship as they defeated Cornwall 1-0 for the Class A title according to the Daily Freeman. After the win, head coach Steve Sutton told the Freeman, "A tremendous effort today to beat a really good Cornwall team. All season it's been 18 to 20 guys pulling together in the same direction and it all paid off tonight. Every guy gave a huge effort and we needed every bit of it. I'm very, very proud of them all."

Neighboring school Rhinebeck has also secured another title, as they repeated again, defeating S.S. Seward 4-0 on Tuesday. Rhinebeck is celebrating another Class C championship.

If you have any school sports that you'd like us to cover, PLEASE let me know through the Wolf app and we'll do what we can to share some of the great stories about some of talented Hudson Valley athletes.

