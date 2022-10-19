3 Dead: ‘Public Safety Alert’ Issued In Hudson Valley, New York

Police in the Hudson Valley are issuing a "public safety alert" after three deaths they believe are connected.

Police from Westchester County issued the alert after a series of fatal overdoses that happened within hours of each other on Monday.

"Public Safety Alert" Issued By Police in Yonkers, New York

Google Google loading...

The Yonkers Police Department is investigating three apparent overdose deaths in the City of Yonkers yesterday that may be connected to the same source of heroin suspected to be laced with fentanyl.

"*** PUBLIC SAFETY ALERT *** Fentanyl laced heroin suspected in three overdose deaths," the Yonkers Police Department stated on Facebook while sharing its press release on the overdose deaths.

The Yonkers Police Major Case Squad and Narcotics Unit, in collaboration with local law enforcement resources, are actively investigating these incidents.

Deadly Drugs In Westchester County, New York Packaged in Green Envelop

Yonkers Police Department Yonkers Police Department loading...

The bad batch is apparently packaged in a distinct green glassine envelope, police say. A photo of the green glassine envelope can be seen above.

Police are searching for the people dealing the deadly drugs and are urging the public to stay away from unknown or unprescribed substances.

"Community members are advised NEVER to ingest unknown or un-prescribed controlled substances, especially illegal street drugs – the results can be deadly," the Yonkers Police Department stated in a press release.

Help Needed In Finding Deadly Drug Dealers In Hudson Valley, New York

492863897 FotoMaximum loading...

If anyone has any information regarding these incidents, they are asked to call the Yonkers Police Narcotics Unit at (914) 377-TIPS (8477). All calls may remain anonymous and confidential, police say.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

"If you or someone you know has a substance abuse problem, please reach out for help, call (914) 964-8000. The City of Yonkers and Yonkers Police Department offer its condolences to the families of the victims," " the Yonkers Police Department said.

Look For These Nasty Body Changes When Fall Arrives In New York State Have you noticed that when fall arrives, it also brings some annoying (and frankly gross) changes to your body?

These 11 New York State Counties Have Most Registered Sex Offenders

New York State's Top 20 Attractions Are you truly a proud New York resident if you haven't visited these Top 20 attractions?

Attractions of America put together a list of some of the top attractions New York has to offer. Let’s explore some of the top attractions in New York State that you’ll have to add to your bucket list during your next visit. Keep track of how many you have already seen or been too. Which ones surprise you on this list? Text us on our app to let us know.