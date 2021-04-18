25 Must Try Pizza Places in the Hudson Valley
Pizza has been a staple of New York cuisine for decades. The New York style of pizza is famous around the world and beloved by the people who live here. The Hudson Valley has several locations in the region that people are crazy about and some undiscovered gems. This list goes from the Mid-Hudson Region of Ulster and Dutchess County and makes its way down to Rockland and Westchester highlighting some incredible pizzerias and restaurants.
Each post highlights where the pizzeria/restaurant is and a link to directions on how to get there, a link to their menu, and a fan favorite or unique specialty pie. There’s so much variety in this region and the pizza reflects that with inspiring new creations as well as classic slices with an authentic feel. With so many great places to choose, here are a few of our favorites: