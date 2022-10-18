2 Scratch-Off Tickets Each Worth $5 Million Available in New York
Lottery officials confirmed two scratch-off tickets each worth $5 million were distributed to stores across the Empire State. Will you be the lucky winner?
Two New Yorkers can win life-changing money. I have good news and bad news if you are hoping you will be one of the two lucky winners.
$5 million Winning Scratch-off Yet To Be Claimed in New York
One $5 million winning scratch-off was already found. The good news, one $5 million winning scratch-off has yet to be claimed.
The New York State Lottery proudly announced a New York woman won $5 million from a scratch-off lottery game.
Staten Island, New York Woman Wins $5 Million Scratch-Off Prize
Nhjelae Morris of Staten Island has claimed her $5,000,000 top prize on the New York Lottery’s $5,000,000 Riches scratch-off game.
Morris decided to receive her prize as a single, lump sum totaling $3,016,200 after required withholdings, according to the New York State lottery.
The winning ticket was purchased at Waterfront Gas & Convenience located at 1125 Richmond Terrace in Staten Island.
$5 Million Scratch-Off Ticket Somewhere in New York
New York State Lottery officials confirmed there is still one top prize remaining on this printing of the $5,000,000 Riches game (#1483).
"New York Lottery players may check the status of any scratch-off game by downloading the Game Report at nylottery.ny.gov," New York State Lottery stated in a press release.