Two more popular restaurants in the Mid-Hudson Region cited the COVID-19 pandemic for forcing owners to close for good.

Dexter’s Den in Irvington was forced to close due to the "post-COVID world," owners wrote on Facebook.

"Dexter’s Den has been forced to close and though it was a passionate venture for me personally, it is the right thing to do at this time," Dexter’s Den wrote in a Facebook post announcing the eatery's closure.

Dexter's Den bragged it sold "Elevated Comfort Food." The restaurant's General Manager, Emily Feliciano, said on Facebook she still plans to open Black Cat Café this fall, but needs to raise $16,000 to open.

"Black Cat Café remains on course to reopen this Autumn, but we need your help to raise the $16k it will take to reopen Black Cat Cafe. Here are some of the battles we face in a post-covid world," she wrote. "Upgraded technology expenses, restocking costs, rent arrears payments, utilities arrears, costs associated with new rules and regulations, costs for previously planned upgrades which funds have now evaporated. The café is in need of angel investors and donors."

Californa Pizza Kitchen, which is home to the "Original BBQ Chicken Pizza," announced it closed down it's Westchester County location due to COVID-19.

"Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related lease challenges with our landlords, we regret to inform you that we have closed this CPK restaurant. We look forward to welcoming you at our other locations and invite you to continue checking CPK.com for updates," the company wrote on it's website for the Scarsdale location.

The pizza chain restaurant based in Scarsdale says it's known for "It's a California State of Mind." The pizza chain also claims to have created "industry-first items like Cauliflower Pizza Crust."

Hudson Valley residents looking to try Californa Pizza Kitchen will now have to travel to Paramus, New Jersey, or Glendale, New York.