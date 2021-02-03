2 Hudson Valley Residents Will Host JEOPARDY!

Two people with ties to the Hudson Valley will soon each host JEOPARDY!

On Tuesday, Executive Producer of JEOPARDY! Mike Richards announced Dr. Mehmet Oz, Anderson Cooper, Savannah Guthrie, and Dr. Sanjay Gupta have been added to the roster of JEOPARDY! guest hosts this season.

As a part of each guest host’s appearance, a donation will be made to a charity of their choice. The amount donated will equal the cumulative winnings of the contestants that compete during the weeks they serve as guest hosts, officials say.

“We look forward to each guest host bringing their unique abilities to the show and to our contestants winning a lot of money that we can match for charity,” Richards said in a press release.

Guthrie is the co-anchor of NBC News’ Emmy Award-winning morning show, TODAY. She's also the chief legal correspondent for NBC News. She has served as the primary anchor for the network’s major breaking-news events and has conducted a wide range of exclusive interviews with newsmakers from presidents to celebrities and other notable figures. Guthrie is also a New York Times best-selling author for her book “Princesses Wear Pants” and the sequel “Princesses Save the World.”

Guthrie has a home in Dutchess County. During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, she anchored TODAY from her home's basement.

JEOPARDY!’s Greatest of All Time and consulting producer Ken Jennings is currently acting as host. His run will be followed by Executive Producer Mike Richards stepping behind the podium.

It was announced last month, Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers, Bill Whitaker and Mayim Bialik will also serve as guest hosts for charity throughout the season. Benefitting charities and additional guest hosts will be announced later in the season.

Couric has called Millbrook home. JEOPARDY! has not announced when each will guest host the show.

