Head-On Crash In Hudson Valley Kills 2, NY State Police Need Help

New York State Police is asking for help after two people were killed in a head-on collision in the Hudson Valley. A 24-year-old Hudson Valley business owner is among the deceased.

New York State Police from the Liberty barracks responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Route 97 in the town of Cochecton around 3:45 p.m. on Monday.

State Police are investigating a fatal crash in the town of Cochecton, New York

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2008 Audi A4 was traveling southbound when it was involved in a head-on collision with a 2020 Hyundai Elantra traveling northbound on Route 97 in Sullivan County.

The collision of the two vehicles occurred near the double yellow lines in the center of the roadway, police say.

Two Killed In Head-On Collision in Sullivan County

The driver of the Hyundai, 24-year-old Edward Sykes of North Branch, New York and 34-year-old James Card of Pennsylvania, the driver of the Audi, were both pronounced dead on the scene.

Sykes was the owner of Sykes Financial Services, based in Sullivan County, according to his LinkedIn. He attended Syracuse University.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

"State Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or observed either of the vehicles prior to the crash, to call the New York State Police at 845-344-5300 and reference SJS number- 11344581," New York State Police stated in a press release.

